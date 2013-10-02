FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlusconi says he has yet to decide whether to back Italy govt
October 2, 2013

Berlusconi says he has yet to decide whether to back Italy govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italian centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday that he has yet to decide whether he will support Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government in a parliamentary confidence vote.

“We’ll see what happens. We’ll listen to Letta’s speech and then we’ll decide,” Berlusconi told reporters upon his arrival in the Senate before the vote.

Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party risks splitting if the media tycoon urges his lawmakers to vote against the government because his PDL ministers have said they are ready to defy their leader and back Letta.

