Italy's Berlusconi says still backs reforms agreed with Renzi

ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Italy’s main centre-right party, on Saturday said he would continue to support an agreement sealed last month with centre-left leader Matteo Renzi to reform the electoral law and the political system.

“We will stick to the agreement on the electoral law and institutional reforms,” Berlusconi said after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano, who is holding consultations with parliamentary groups on the formation of a new government.

The accord between Renzi and Berlusconi had been a source of friction for the coalition supporting Enrico Letta, who resigned as prime minister on Friday.

Napolitano is expected to tap Renzi to form a new government this weekend backed by the same coalition as the one that supported Letta. Berlusconi said his Forza Italia party would remain in the opposition.