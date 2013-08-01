FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi says tax fraud sentence completely unfounded
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

Berlusconi says tax fraud sentence completely unfounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said a prison sentence against him for tax fraud confirmed by the country’s supreme court on Thursday was completely unfounded and that he would push for reforms of the justice system.

The Court of Cassation earlier upheld a lower court’s conviction of Berlusconi for the fraudulent purchase of broadcasting rights by his Mediaset television empire.

“I never devised any system of fiscal fraud. No false invoice exists in the history of Mediaset,” Berlusconi said in a video message following the court’s decision.

He said he had been the target of persecution by magistrates ever since his entry into politics two decades ago but would continue his political struggle and strive for reforms of the justice system. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.