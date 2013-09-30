FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy 10-year bond yields jump to 4.73 pct on political chaos
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

Italy 10-year bond yields jump to 4.73 pct on political chaos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s bond yields soared on Monday amid political chaos after ministers in Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right party pulled out of the governing coalition headed by Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Rome’s 10-year bond yields rose by 31 basis points to 4.73 percent while the spread versus German Bunds widened to 304 basis points, hitting the widest since end-June.

On Sunday night Letta said he would go before parliament on Wednesday for a confidence vote with the aim to avoid snap elections.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.