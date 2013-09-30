Italy 10-year bond yields jump to 4.73 pct on political chaos

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s bond yields soared on Monday amid political chaos after ministers in Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right party pulled out of the governing coalition headed by Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Rome’s 10-year bond yields rose by 31 basis points to 4.73 percent while the spread versus German Bunds widened to 304 basis points, hitting the widest since end-June.

On Sunday night Letta said he would go before parliament on Wednesday for a confidence vote with the aim to avoid snap elections.