FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy govt to call confidence vote over budget - minister
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Italy govt to call confidence vote over budget - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s fragile coalition government will call a confidence vote to pass the 2014 budget law in the Senate this week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dario Franceschini said on Monday.

The budget, which includes some timid tax cuts on labour costs and deficit-cutting measures, is currently scheduled to be voted on Tuesday, but the vote could be delayed. Confidence votes are often called to speed through legislation in the Italian parliament.

“The confidence vote is necessary not only to guarantee a quick approval (of the budget law) but also to verify... the trust between the government and its parliamentary majority,” Franceschini said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.