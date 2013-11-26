FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian government wins senate confidence vote on 2014 budget
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Italian government wins senate confidence vote on 2014 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Italian government won a late-night Senate confidence vote on the 2014 budget, surviving after Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right party broke with the ruling coalition on the eve of a vote to expel him from parliament over a tax fraud conviction.

A comfortable majority of voted in support of Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s coalition, bolstered by a group of centre-right rebels who split with Berlusconi to back the government. In all 171 senators sided with the government with 135 against.

The vote was on a first reading of the so-called Stability Law, which requires further approval before it becomes law.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.