FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi says debt will come down this year if growth holds up
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi says debt will come down this year if growth holds up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that debt will fall this year as long as growth holds up after the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development slashed its forecast for Italian growth last week.

Renzi’s government has forecast 1.6 percent growth this year, with the budget deficit seen falling to 2.4 percent of output from 2.6 percent last year. But the OECD said last week Italian growth was not likely to exceed 1 percent this year.

“If we have growth of 1.4 percent and a deficit of 2.4 percent, then debt will fall,” Renzi said during a news conference with foreign media.

He said any decline in debt this year would be good news even if it is less than foreseen by Europe’s fiscal compact. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.