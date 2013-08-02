FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlusconi says need justice reform or elections
August 2, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s centre right must push for reform of the justice system or seek new elections, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told lawmakers from his People of Freedom Party, according to a source at the meeting on Friday.

“If there is no reform of the justice system, we are ready for new elections,” he told the meeting, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday a court upheld a conviction for tax fraud against Berlusconi, threatening both his position as centre-right leader and the stability of Italy’s fragile coalition government.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Naomi O'Leary

