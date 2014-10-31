FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy names Paolo Gentiloni new foreign minister
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Italy names Paolo Gentiloni new foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday named Paolo Gentiloni, a former communications minister, to be his new foreign minister after Federica Mogherini stepped down this week to become the European Union’s new top diplomat, sources said.

Two political sources with knowledge of the matter said the Renzi had picked the 59-year-old Gentiloni, who served as communications minister in Romano Prodi’s government from 2006 to 2008, for the job.

Gentiloni’s nomination comes as a surprise because he had not been mentioned as a potential candidate in recent weeks. Renzi had wanted to replace Mogherini with another woman, sources had said. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi and Roberto Landucci,; writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)

