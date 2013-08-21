Italy's Letta says problems threatening govt can be overcome

VIENNA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Wednesday he was confident that problems threatening his fragile coalition government, which is struggling to meet demands from Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right, can be overcome.

“I am sure that everyone will do their part to get out of this difficulty, which I think can be overcome” Letta said during a visit to Austria. Berlusconi’s conviction for tax fraud has threatened the stability of the government, with the former prime minister’s centre-right demanding guarantees for his political future.