Italy's PM-designate Renzi says expects government in place by Monday

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister-designate Matteo Renzi said he expected to formally accept the role as government leader on Saturday and to ask parliament for a confidence vote in his new government on Monday.

“I‘m convinced that the conditions are in place to do good work,” Renzi told reporters after completing talks with parliamentary groups on Wednesday.

Renzi said he planned on meeting President Giorgio Napolitano later in the day, and on Thursday working on his policy platform before formally accepting the job as government leader on Saturday, at which time he would be expected to present his cabinet.

He said he would go to parliament on Monday for a confidence vote.