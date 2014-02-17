FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy president asks centre-left leader Renzi to form government
February 17, 2014

Italy president asks centre-left leader Renzi to form government

ROME, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has asked centre-left leader Matteo Renzi to form a new government following the resignation of former Prime Minister Enrico Letta last week, an official from the president’s office said on Monday.

Renzi, who met Napolitano for 90 minutes, will need to seal a formal coalition deal with the small centre-right NCD party to secure a governing majority and name his cabinet before seeking a formal vote of confidence in parliament later this week.

