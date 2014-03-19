FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi says EU deficit rules outdated but will stick to limits
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Renzi says EU deficit rules outdated but will stick to limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi declared on Wednesday that the European Union’s budget deficit limit of 3 percent of economic output was outdated but that Rome would respect its commitments even as it focused policy on growth and jobs.

“The 3 percent parameter is, objectively, an anachronistic parameter,” he told parliament to applause from deputies, adding however that he would respect Italy’s pledges to remain within the 3 percent threshold.

Renzi was speaking a week after his government announced billions of euros in tax cuts and growth measures which he said would be partly funded by an increase in Italy’s budget deficit while respecting the 3 percent limit.

“The discussion today isn’t about the 3 percent, and I repeat today that there will be no breach on our part,” he said. “The subject today is about using the space that’s available, not breaching the limits from Europe.” (Reporting By James Mackenzie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.