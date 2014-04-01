FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Renzi says aims to get jobless rate under 10 percent
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

Italy PM Renzi says aims to get jobless rate under 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Italy can get its unemployment below 10 percent in the medium term with signs of improvement beginning to show through in the economy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday, after the jobless rate hit its highest level since at least 1977.

“We want to get under 10 percent in the coming months, the coming years,” he told a joint news conference in London with British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Earlier on Tuesday, statistics agency ISTAT reported headline unemployment running at 13 percent, the highest level since the current records began 37 years ago.

Renzi said foreign investors had picked up on signs of a turnaround in the economy, which emerged from two years of recession at the end of last year and there had been “great, great, great” interest in Italy. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa and James Mackenzie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.