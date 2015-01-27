FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy Senate passes Renzi's electoral reform, moves on to Chamber
January 27, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Italy Senate passes Renzi's electoral reform, moves on to Chamber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Italian Senate on Tuesday passed Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s electoral reform, which will now move on to the Chamber of Deputies for a final reading.

Changing voting rules to ensure a clear winner at elections and a more stable government have been a priority for Renzi ever since he became leader of the Democratic Party (PD) at the end of 2013.

The Senate approved the bill by 184 votes to 66. Definitive approval of the reform is expected within the next couple of months. (Reporting by Roberto Landucci; writing by Gavin Jones)

