Small Italy centrist group quits Renzi's parliamentary majority

ROME, June 3 (Reuters) - A small Italian centrist movement announced on Wednesday it was quitting the ruling majority, in a setback for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

The Popolari Per l‘Italia group, led by former defence Minister Mario Mauro, said it could no longer support Renzi’s “improvised and sloppily conducted” reforms which were holding back Italy’s economy.

The Popolari per l‘Italia have only a small presence in parliament but their departure is more bad news for Renzi after a weaker than expected performance by his Democratic Party in local elections on Sunday.