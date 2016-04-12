Italy passes Renzi flagship reform, opening way for referendum

ROME, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s lower house of parliament passed Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s flagship constitutional reform on Tuesday, opening the way for a popular referendum later this year needed to give final approval to the law.

After some two years in parliament, the Chamber passed the reform, which will drastically curb the Senate’s powers, by 361 to 7, with opposition parties abandoning the assembly before the final vote.

Renzi, who has pinned his political future to the constitutional overhaul, says the change will help make Italy one of the most stable countries in Europe. Critics say it will strip the system of vital checks and balances.