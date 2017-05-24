FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Italy minister pours cold water on early election talk
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 3 months ago

Italy minister pours cold water on early election talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday that Italy had plenty of work to do before it could hold an election, making clear his opposition to an early vote in the autumn of this year.

Speaking at the assembly of employers' lobby Confindustria, Calenda said that before elections Italy needed to draw up new voting rules, pass a 2018 budget and recapitalise its ailing banks.

"We have to arrive at elections at the right time ... with an electoral law that gives, if not the certainty, at least a reasonable probability that a government can be formed afterwards," Calenda said.

Elections are due by May 2018, but there has been frequent speculation that they could be held in the autumn of this year.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.