UPDATE 1-Renzi aide Delrio new Italy infrastructure minister
April 2, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Renzi aide Delrio new Italy infrastructure minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with official appointment, swearing in)

ROME, April 2 (Reuters) - Graziano Delrio, former chief of staff to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, was named Italy’s new infrastructure and transport minister on Thursday, the president’s office said.

Delrio, from Renzi’s Democratic Party (PD), replaces Maurizio Lupi, who resigned last month over a corruption scandal connected with public works contracts.

Lupi came from the small New Centre Right party, whose weight in the coalition government has now been reduced in favour of the dominant PD.

Delrio, 54, has held the role of cabinet undersecretary in Renzi’s year-old government, and has been one of the prime minister’s closest allies.

He was previously regional affairs minister under the government of former prime minister Enrico Letta, and before that he served for nine years as the mayor of Reggio Emilia in northern Italy.

Delrio, who has nine children, was formally appointed by President Sergio Mattarella, who has responsibility for nominating ministers on the recommendation of the prime minister. Mattarella swore him in on Friday night. (Writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Roche)

