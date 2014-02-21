FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OECD's Padoan confirms will be new Italian economy minister
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

OECD's Padoan confirms will be new Italian economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 21 (Reuters) - OECD Chief Economist Pier Carlo Padoan confirmed on Friday he will be named new Italian economy and finance minister, a key position in the cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Matteo Renzi which is expected to be sworn in at the weekend.

The former International Monetary Fund official has been attending a meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers in Sydney and is flying to Rome but said he expected to miss the formal swearing-in ceremony for the government on Saturday.

“I‘m about to leave and I won’t make it in time for the swearing-in on Saturday,” he told Reuters by telephone. “They’re going to have a separate ceremony,” he said.

The new government will face a parliamentary confidence vote expected on Monday to confirm it has the required majority support in both the lower house and the Senate.

