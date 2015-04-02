FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi to propose aide Delrio as infrastructure minister
April 2, 2015

Italy's Renzi to propose aide Delrio as infrastructure minister

ROME, April 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will on Thursday propose his chief of staff, Graziano Delrio, as Italy’s new Infrastructure and Transport Minister, sources from Renzi’s Democratic Party said.

Delrio, who currently holds the post of cabinet undersecretary, will replace Maurizio Lupi, who resigned last month over a corruption scandal connected with public works contracts.

Renzi will make the proposal to President Sergio Mattarella, who has the formal responsibility for appointing ministers, and Delrio is likely to be sworn in at the president’s palace at around 1800 GMT on Thursday, the sources said.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones

