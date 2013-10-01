FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy president says Letta to seek parliament backing for solid govt
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Italy president says Letta to seek parliament backing for solid govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will seek support in parliament to continue at the head of a solid government next year, President Giorgio Napolitano said in a statement on Tuesday after a meeting with Letta.

Letta is due to outline a programme of priorities in a speech to parliament on Wednesday and is expected to call a confidence vote afterwards.

Napolitano said Letta would seek “stable commitment for continuing government action from the most immediate deadlines to objectives to be pursued in 2014”.

