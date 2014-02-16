FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy president to meet Renzi Monday, seen asking to form govt
February 16, 2014

Italy president to meet Renzi Monday, seen asking to form govt

ROME, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano will meet centre-left leader Matteo Renzi on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Rome (0930 GMT), according to a statement, and is expected to ask him to try to form the country’s 65th government since World War Two.

The 39-year-old Renzi would be the youngest prime minister in Italian history if, as expected, he takes over from party colleague Enrico Letta, who stepped down on Friday.

Before being seated with full powers, Renzi will have to reach an agreement with the small New Centre Right party, who he will depend on for a parliamentary majority, swear in his Cabinet and win confidence votes in both houses of parliament.

