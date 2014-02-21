FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OECD chief economist Padoan to be Italian finmin -source
February 21, 2014

OECD chief economist Padoan to be Italian finmin -source

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - OECD Chief Economist Pier Carlo Padoan will be appointed Italy’s next finance minister, a source at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

“He’s got it, he’ll be the finance minister,” the OECD source told Reuters, adding that an official announcement was expected at 1500 GMT.

As head of the OECD’s economics department, Padoan has called for aggressive easing from the European Central Bank and was an early critic of tough budget cutbacks in the euro zone’s weakest economies as they struggled with excessive debt.

