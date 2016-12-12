FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Padoan to stay as economy minister in new Italian govt - source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 4:44 PM / 8 months ago

Padoan to stay as economy minister in new Italian govt - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan will retain his post in the new government put together by Prime Minister-designate Paolo Gentiloni, a political source said, in a sign of continuity aimed at reassuring markets.

Angelino Alfano was set to leave his position as interior minister and will become foreign minister, the source added.

The new cabinet is due to be officially unveiled and sworn in later on Monday, speeding up the transfer of power from outgoing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who resigned last week after losing a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, Writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Philip Pullella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.