FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister said it would not be "the end of the world" if a constitutional reform championed by his government were to be voted down in an upcoming referendum.

"Financial markets have this idea that the referendum is the end of the world. Well, it is not," Pier Carlo Padoan said at an event in Frankfurt.

"In the unfortunate case that the no-vote prevails, the country will continue to reform." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)