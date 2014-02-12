FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi says will state position on government Thursday
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Renzi says will state position on government Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Matteo Renzi, locked in a confrontation with Prime Minister Enrico Letta over the future of the government, is to state his position on the matter on Thursday at 1400 GMT.

“I read many conjectures about the government. What I have to say, I’ll say tomorrow at 1500 [local time] at the leadership meeting, openly, with live video streaming,” Florence Mayor Renzi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The comment came after the two met to discuss the government’s future amid increasing speculation that Renzi may replace Letta at the head of the fragile ruling coalition.

The the 140-strong leadership group of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is due to decide on Thursday whether the largest party in the coalition will continue to support the prime minister.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.