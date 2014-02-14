FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Letta to tender resignation at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT)
February 14, 2014

Italy PM Letta to tender resignation at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will meet with President Giorgio Napolitano at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) to tender his resignation a day after his own party voted that he should step down and make way for another government.

Napolitano, who has the power to name prime ministers or call elections, is widely expected to ask PD leader Matteo Renzi, a rival of Letta, to form a government after holding consultations with the parties in parliament.

Letta is likely to remain in office as caretaker until a new administration is appointed.

