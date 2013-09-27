FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy President backs PM to seek support from cabinet, parliament
September 27, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Italy President backs PM to seek support from cabinet, parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano agreed with Prime Minister Enrico Letta that he should seek the backing of the cabinet and parliament following threats from the centre right coalition partners to pull out of his government, a spokesman said on Friday.

“In the meeting there was full agreement from the President’s side on the path the prime minister plans to follow with the cabinet this evening and subsequently in parliament,” a spokesman for the president’s office said following a meeting between Letta and Napolitano.

