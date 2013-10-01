FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most in Berlusconi PDL party want to support PM Letta-party moderate
October 1, 2013 / 2:52 PM / 4 years ago

Most in Berlusconi PDL party want to support PM Letta-party moderate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A majority of parliamentarians in Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party want to back Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote on Wednesday, a prominent moderate “dove” in the PDL said on Tuesday.

Carlo Giovanardi, a Senator and former minister said there was widespread sympathy in the party for Berlusconi in his battle against moves to expel him from parliament for tax fraud but that the majority of senators and deputies did not want to bring down Letta’s coalition of left and right.

“We are for keeping this government, which is the sole point of political balance,” Giovanardi said.

He made the comment at the same time as PDL Secretary Angelino Alfano was at the prime minister’s office for meetings, along with Letta’s uncle Gianni Letta, one of Berlusconi’s closest advisers.

