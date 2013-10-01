FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex minister from Berlusconi PDL party says PDL should back PM Letta
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 5:09 PM / 4 years ago

Ex minister from Berlusconi PDL party says PDL should back PM Letta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker in Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party (PDL) said the party should support Prime Minister Enrico Letta in parliamentary confidence votes on Wednesday, defying Berlusconi’s calls to bring the government down.

“I am ever more convinced that all our party should vote for the government,” said Maurizio Lupi, one of the five PDL ministers who resigned from the government on Berlusconi’s orders on Saturday.

Lupi’s comments echo those of PDL national secretary Angelino Alfano earlier on Tuesday. Both men are moderates in a party which is deeply divided between so-called hawks and doves. Berlusconi has still not commented on the split in his party.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
