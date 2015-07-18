UPDATE 1-Italy PM says will abolish home tax from 2016

* Renzi to eliminate tax on primary residences

* More than 80 pct of Italians own homes

* Renzi says to cut corporate taxes from 2017

* To cut income and pension taxes from 2018 (Adds background, comments)

By Steve Scherer

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Saturday pledged to abolish a much-hated property levy next year and make further tax cuts in the future, and said his plan to bolster growth would not upset public finances.

Speaking at a party assembly outside Milan, Renzi said he would eliminate a tax on primary residences from 2016. Renzi did not say how much that would cost, but past estimates put annual revenue from the levy at 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion).

In the same speech broadcast on his party’s website, Renzi said he would cut corporate taxes from 2017 and taxes on personal income and pensions from 2018.

“My commitment here before you is to work for five years to make tax cuts that have no precedent in the history of this country,” Renzi said. “And we can do it without raising the debt for our children.”

Lower taxes would help underpin Italy’s recovery. The euro zone’s third-biggest economy is only now emerging from a three-year slump that drove unemployment up to levels last seen in the 1970s.

Ignoring criticism from within his Democratic Party (PD) that the prime minister is taking the centre-left party too far to the right, Renzi’s pledge to scrap the property tax emulates a 2008 electoral gambit by conservative rival Silvio Berlusconi.

During his speech, Renzi said the PD must “change its identity” and become known as a party that slashes taxes, noting that more than 80 percent of Italians own their homes.

Berlusconi eliminated the tax only to have it restored by the next government as it shored up the public accounts during the 2011 euro zone debt crisis.

Renzi’s predecessor, Enrico Letta, tried to scrap the tax again but was forced instead to keep it -- though under a new name and structure -- because the revenue was needed to run local services without raising the budget deficit.

The promised tax cuts may lead to yet another clash with the European Union over the speed with which Italy is cutting its debt, which Rome has said will not happen as quickly as EU rules require.

On Saturday, Renzi criticized Europe’s focus on public accounts and said that even with the tax cuts, Italy will be among the “few” EU countries to lower both its deficit and debt next year.

“Europe’s austerity policy has been a disaster,” Renzi said.

Italy’s public debt of more than 130 percent of national output is second only to Greece’s in the euro zone. Rome has also promised to keep its annual budget deficit below the EU’s 3 percent of gross domestic product ceiling. ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)