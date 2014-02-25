New Italian PM Renzi wins final confidence vote

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi easily won a final parliamentary vote of confidence in his new coalition government on Tuesday after pledging to slash red tape and “revolutionise” the economy.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the confidence motion 378 in favour to 220 against, to fully empower the coalition of Renzi’s Democratic Party with the New Centre Right party, centrists and other small groups.

The 39-year old mayor of Florence, who earlier won a similar vote in the Senate, the upper house, has pledged to simplify the tax system, cut unemployment and turn around one of the world’s most sluggish economies but has given few details of how he will carry out his plans.