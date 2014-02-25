FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Italian PM Renzi wins final confidence vote
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 4 years ago

New Italian PM Renzi wins final confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi easily won a final parliamentary vote of confidence in his new coalition government on Tuesday after pledging to slash red tape and “revolutionise” the economy.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the confidence motion 378 in favour to 220 against, to fully empower the coalition of Renzi’s Democratic Party with the New Centre Right party, centrists and other small groups.

The 39-year old mayor of Florence, who earlier won a similar vote in the Senate, the upper house, has pledged to simplify the tax system, cut unemployment and turn around one of the world’s most sluggish economies but has given few details of how he will carry out his plans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.