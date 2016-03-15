FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Popolare di Bari plans to sell bad loans using state guarantee-sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Popolare di Bari plans to sell bad loans using state guarantee-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Small Italian lender Banca Popolare di Bari plans to tap a new state guarantee scheme to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), two source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The transaction - under which the bank will wrap the loans into securitised bonds - would be the first operation of its kind to benefit from the guarantee scheme set up by the government to help domestic lenders unload impaired debt.

“The bank is planning to sell a bad loans portfolio making use of the state guarantee ... this is the project but it is in early stages” one of the sources said, without adding details.

Real estate group Prelios, consultancy group PwC and investment bank JP Morgan will advise the lender on the deal, the source said.

Banca Popolare di Bari was not immediately available for comment. JP Morgan and PwC declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.