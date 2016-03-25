FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare di Bari is first bank to use state guarantee - Italy ministry
March 25, 2016 / 4:56 PM / a year ago

Popolare di Bari is first bank to use state guarantee - Italy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 25 (Reuters) - Small Italian lender Banca Popolare di Bari has tapped into a new state guarantee scheme to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, adding that it was “very satisfied” with the decision.

The Economy Ministry did not say how much the lender planned to sell under the programme. Popolare di Bari was seeking to sell up to 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) under the scheme, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

To sell the loans under the scheme set up by the government to help domestic lenders unload impaired debt, the bank will wrap them into securitised bonds.

$1 = 0.8958 euros Reporting by Steve Scherer

