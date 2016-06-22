FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bailout fund denies reports it is mulling sale of Pop Vicenza
June 22, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Italy bailout fund denies reports it is mulling sale of Pop Vicenza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Quaestio, the asset manager running Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, said on Wednesday press reports that the fund was studying the sale of Banca Popolare di Vicenza were groundless.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Atlante was preparing a sale process for Popolare di Vicenza that could start within weeks.

The Atlante fund, backed by dozens of mostly private Italian financial institutions, bought Popolare di Vicenza two months ago when the bank's initial public offering flopped and now owns 99 percent of the lender. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

