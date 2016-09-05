FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare Vicenza says H1 net loss 795 mln euros
September 5, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Popolare Vicenza says H1 net loss 795 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICENZA, Italy Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian regional lender Popolare di Vicenza, which earlier this year was rescued by a bank bailout fund, posted a loss of 795 million euros in the first half of the year as it set aside more money to cover bad loans and possible lawsuits by customers.

The bank said the loss was also due, for more than 300 million euros, to the decision by shareholder Cattolica Assicurazioni to exit a joint-venture after Popolare di Vicenza's transformation into a joint stock company.

The lender is owned by bank bailout fund Atlante, which had to step in in April after the bank's 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) IPO flopped on the market.

Popolare di Vicenza said in a statement its CET 1 ratio stood at 10.75 percent at the end of June, compared with a minimum requirement by the European Central Bank of 10.25 percent.

$1 = 0.8973 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
