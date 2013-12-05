Consortium bids 130 mln euros for Italy's Pop Spoleto-source

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A group of Italian investors has presented a 130 million-euro ($176 million) binding offer to rescue troubled lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Popolare Spoleto is one of 13 small struggling Italian banks that have been put into special administration by the Bank of Italy.

The commissioners running the 106-branch bank in September opened its books to potential buyers at a time when other local lenders are also seeking to raise fresh capital.

A deadline to submit binding offers expired on Thursday.

“An offer worth 130 million euros has been submitted to recapitalise the bank, all in cash,” the source said.

The offer came from a group of investors mainly from the lender’s Umbria region and two local banking foundations.

Small Italian lender Banco di Desio e della Brianza said last week it too would make an offer for Popolare Spoleto, in an effort to improve its commercial network.

Bigger rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza, another potential bidder, has decided not to go ahead, a second source close to the matter said. Popolare Vicenza declined to comment.

Shares in Popolare Spoleto are suspended from trading. ($1 = 0.7377 euros)