Fitch says Italy's Popolare Vicenza may need additional capital
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch says Italy's Popolare Vicenza may need additional capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday it had put Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza on rating watch negative since it believed the Italian cooperative bank might need to raise additional capital.

“Banca Popolare di Vicenza is likely to report significant losses that will require additional capital, potentially for a material amount,” Fitch said, adding the bank could be forced to boost its capital base in a fairly short time-frame.

The rating agency expects the lender to report significant losses as early as when it approves its first-half results, it said in a statement.

Fitch currently rates the unlisted lender ‘BB’ on the long term and ‘B’ on the short term. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)

