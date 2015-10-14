FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poste Italiane IPO book already covered including greenshoe - sources
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Poste Italiane IPO book already covered including greenshoe - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The order book for Poste Italiane’s initial public offering (IPO) has already been covered for its entire size including the greenshoe, setting the scene for a fast sale of the state-owned post office, sources close to the matter said.

The sale of up to 38.4 percent of the state behemoth started on Monday and is expected to end on Oct. 22.

Italy’s Treasury may pocket up to 3.74 billion euros ($4.27 billion) from the sell off -- the biggest Italian privatisation in a decade.

Poste Italiane will debut on the Milan stock exchange on Oct. 27, according to a memo sent by the IPO global coordinators to prospective clients that Reuters has seen.

$1 = 0.8767 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.