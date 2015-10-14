Poste Italiane IPO book already covered including greenshoe - sources

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The order book for Poste Italiane’s initial public offering (IPO) has already been covered for its entire size including the greenshoe, setting the scene for a fast sale of the state-owned post office, sources close to the matter said.

The sale of up to 38.4 percent of the state behemoth started on Monday and is expected to end on Oct. 22.

Italy’s Treasury may pocket up to 3.74 billion euros ($4.27 billion) from the sell off -- the biggest Italian privatisation in a decade.

Poste Italiane will debut on the Milan stock exchange on Oct. 27, according to a memo sent by the IPO global coordinators to prospective clients that Reuters has seen.