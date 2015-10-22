FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy post office IPO range tightened again- sources
October 22, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Italy post office IPO range tightened again- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The price range for Italy’s post office share flotation has been further narrowed to 6.5-6.75 euros per share, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

“The range has been tightened and they’re pushing for orders at 6.75 euros,” one of the sources said.

Italy, which is selling up to 38.4 percent of Poste Italiane to raise cash for stretched state coffers, had set a price range of 6.0-7.5 euros per share in the official prospectus for the initial public offer.

On Wednesday the range was narrowed to 6.5-7.0 euros per share, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
