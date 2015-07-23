RPT-Italy ready to deliver on post office sale

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)

* Italy could raise 4 bln euros from selling 40 pct stake

* Part of drive to cut debt, improve competitiveness

* State retaining influence may deter some investors

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s post office is cutting costly mail delivery and expanding its lucrative financial and insurance business as it gears up for a long-awaited share sale that is set to be the country’s biggest privatisation in a decade.

The market listing of Poste, due in October, is a key plank of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s efforts to revive state asset sales to help cut Italy’s 2.2 trillion euro ($2.4 trillion)public debt and make good on pledges to reduce taxes.

It also fits Renzi’s longer-term agenda of making creaking, over-staffed institutions more competitive to support a fledgling economic recovery.

The treasury hopes to raise as much as 4 billion euros from the sale of a 40 percent stake in Poste Italiane. Next on its list is rail company Ferrovie dello Stato, which could go public in 2016.

“The privatisation plan has major implications for Italy’s industrial landscape, namely placing key parts of communication and transport network under greater market pressure,” said Raj Badiani, economist at IHS Global Insight.

Long a byword for public sector inefficiency, the 153-year old post office has grown into a conglomerate, which in 2014 made 85 percent of its revenues from insurance and financial services. Postal services accounted for just 15 percent.

While its delivery business has shrunk in the face of competition from electronic communications, Poste has taken advantage of the public’s loss in confidence in the banking sector during the global financial crisis.

It manages 460 billion euros in postal savings deposits, current accounts and insurance products -- more than Italy’s No.3 and 4 banks put together. Its network of 13,000 branches is nearly three times that of Italy’s top bank Intesa Sanpaolo.

Yet with a workforce of 143,000 that makes it the country’s biggest employer, and the presence of the state which will remain in the driving seat despite the share sale, Poste has its work cut out as it seeks to attract return-hungry investors.

MORE FINANCE, LESS MAIL

The listing, initially planned for last year, was scrapped after a poor response to the sale of state-owned ship builder Fincantieri, and the treasury does not want to take any risks.

CEO Francesco Caio, former chief of aerospace group Avio and a digital commissioner under Renzi’s predecessor, was appointed in May 2014 to knock the group into shape ahead of the IPO.

Caio drafted a 5-year plan that aims to boost assets to 500 billion euros and increase revenues to 30 billion euros from 28.5 billion euros now. He wants Poste to offer health insurance and retirement packages and also start selling asset management products, to tap into the savings culture of Italian households.

Postal services, which last year recorded an operating loss of 500 million euros, will in contrast be gradually reduced. Mail delivery will only take place every other day for a quarter of the Italian population in 2017 -- a plan for which Caio won approval from unions and the domestic regulator.

Unlike in Britain, where the government listed Royal Mail’s postal services in 2013 after splitting off its insurance and banking divisions, Italy plans to sell Poste Italiane’s parent company, encompassing all of its three businesses.

Valuing such a behemoth is hard, analysts say, also in light of a sharp fall in the group’s earnings last year. Poste’s net profit came in at 212 million euros, down from 1 billion euros in 2013, partly because of one-off costs including redundancies.

“Poste can probably fetch a multiple of 8-10 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), valuing the whole group 8-10 billion euros given the positive mood on the stock market,” said Stefano Caselli, professor of banking and finance and vice-rector at Bocconi University.

“But it’s not clear what kind of discount investors will demand given that only a minority stake will be sold.”

A financial source close to the matter gave a valuation of 9-10 billion euros.

Caselli and other analysts said the fact the government will maintain a controlling stake will likely hamper any chance of a radical restructuring of the Poste network and workforce that would make the group more efficient.

“The group will be attractive for low-risk investors looking to pocket a steady dividend every year,” said Gabriele Roghi, head of financial advisors at Invest Banca.

Banca Imi, Bank of America-Merril Lynch, Citigroup, Mediobanca and UniCredit are global coordinators for the share sale. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS will act as book-runners.