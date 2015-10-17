Demand for Poste Italiane sale more than two times shares on offer-sources

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The sale of Italy’s national post office Poste Italiane has received orders for two and a half times the number of shares on offer four working days before it closes, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The privatisation of the 153-year old state-owned group could bring as much as 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to government coffers and be the biggest sale of state assets in Italy in a decade.

The price range indicated at the beginning of the process was between 6 and 7.5 euros per share, which gives a valuation for the whole group between 7.8 and 9.8 billion euros.

The sale, in which the Italian Treasury is offering up to 38 percent of the group, started Oct. 12 and is due to end Oct. 22.

It is a big part of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s efforts to revive state asset sales and help to reduce the country’s public debt.

The Treasury is likely to announce the final price for the initial public offering late on Oct. 22 or the following day, according to one of the sources.

The shares are due to start trading on the Milan stock exchange on Oct. 27.

Next week, the global coordinators and Poste Italiane’s senior managers will be in the United States to meet investors and finalise the sale, the sources said.

Banca IMI, controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Mediobanca and UniCredit are global coordinators for the share sale.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs JP Morgan , Morgan Stanley and UBS are acting as bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini. Editing by Jane Merriman)