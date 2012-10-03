FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interruptibility power contracts in Sicily, Sardinia not state aid - EU
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 10:10 AM / in 5 years

Interruptibility power contracts in Sicily, Sardinia not state aid - EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday interruptibility contracts in Sardinia and Sicily allowing companies to pay less for their electricity do not constitute state aid.

In a statement, the Commission said it had authorised an extension for the use of such contracts until 2015.

Under interruptibility contracts, big companies accept their power supplies can be halted by the grid operator if needed to re-balance the electricity network or avoid blackouts.

In return the companies are offered discounts on the price they pay for power.

Alcoa has decided to shut its aluminium smelter in Sardinia blaming high power prices for undermining its competitiveness.

Italian power prices are often between 30 and 50 percent higher than the EU average.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.