UPDATE 1-ECB's Praet says Monti reforms key for Italy future

(Recast lead, adds quotes and details)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy was much too slow in reforming its economy but the work now being done by the technocrat government of Mario Monti is crucial for its future, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said on Friday.

Praet said on the sidelines of a conference that Monti’s government was coming to grips with weaknesses.

“Late indeed, unfortunately late, but now decisively reforms are being conducted in Italy,” the European Central Bank executive board member told journalists.

Asked whether Monti would need a second term of office to finish the job, Praet said the government guided by the former EU Commissioner marked a sudden and welcome change for the country.

“It is very spectacular, it is a radical change that is going on (in Italy),” he said.

Monti was appointed prime minister in November when Italy risked being sucked into the euro zone debt crisis. At the head of a technocratic government he pushed through painful austerity measures and reformed the labour market and pension system.

With the country approaching elections in April, some fear a new government could stray from the current painful reform path.

Monti said last month he would be willing to serve again as prime minister after the vote should the result be unclear.

“People must understand that these reforms are absolutely necessary for the future,” Praet said, adding that a healthy fiscal sector in Italy would also benefit the domestic banking sector.

“It is key for the stability of the financial industry that the sovereign debt issue is tackled and it is being done.”

Italian banks are currently undergoing a period of severe adjustment due to their exposure to the sovereign debt crisis, he said.

According to data published by the Bank of Italy, Italian households and domestic banks currently hold around two-thirds of Italian public debt.

Foreign investors pulled out of Italy’s debt market when the euro zone crisis hit its peak at the end of last year but are now cautiously coming back after the ECB pledged to buy the government bonds of vulnerable euro zone countries who ask for help. (Reporting By Francesca Landini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)