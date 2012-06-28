Italy president worried by conflict among parties backing Monti

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Thursday he was worried by the increasing tensions among the parties backing Mario Monti’s government ahead of an important European Union summit beginning in Brussels later in the day.

Monti is under heavy domestic pressure to obtain EU-backing for pro-growth measures at the summit to ease Italy’s economic recession, as well as steps to limit its rising borrowing costs.

Napolitano said in a statement that he welcomed the fact that Monti had broad parliamentary backing to negotiate in Brussels.

“However it is worrying that at the same time the disputes and conflicts are increasing among the parties that support the government,” he added.