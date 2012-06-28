FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy president worried by conflict among parties backing Monti
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Italy president worried by conflict among parties backing Monti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Thursday he was worried by the increasing tensions among the parties backing Mario Monti’s government ahead of an important European Union summit beginning in Brussels later in the day.

Monti is under heavy domestic pressure to obtain EU-backing for pro-growth measures at the summit to ease Italy’s economic recession, as well as steps to limit its rising borrowing costs.

Napolitano said in a statement that he welcomed the fact that Monti had broad parliamentary backing to negotiate in Brussels.

“However it is worrying that at the same time the disputes and conflicts are increasing among the parties that support the government,” he added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.