FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi doesn't see scope for lots more privatisations
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi doesn't see scope for lots more privatisations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday he doesn’t see scope for many more privatisations in the country, adding the government would not cut its stake in energy group Eni.

“I don’t imagine the government could reduce (its stake) in Eni,” Renzi said during his end of the year press conference.

Italy, which has the second-largest public debt in the euro zone, sold a stake in the national post office in October, pocketing more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to trim its debt.

The Treasury has recently said it would sell a minority stake in air traffic controller Enav and national railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, but it is not clear whether those two disposals will be finalised by the end of next year. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.