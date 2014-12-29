FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi says Eni share sale depends on market conditions
December 29, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Renzi says Eni share sale depends on market conditions

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that sales of shares in state-controlled oil producer Eni would depend on market conditions, while he confirmed that next year the postal service will be partially privatised.

“It’s not a privatisation but a giveaway if state assets are sold when the market is not favourable,” Renzi told reporters at an end-year press conference. “Personally I believe that a further privatisation of Eni must be decided in light of market conditions.”

Earlier this year Italy announced plans to sell a 5 percent stake in electricity supplier Enel and a roughly 4 percent stake in Eni this year as part of a privatisation drive aimed at reducing a public debt. No shares in either were sold amid market volatility. Eni shares have dropped as oil prices declined. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

