UPDATE 1-Italy to privatise post office soon, railways in 2016 - official

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italy is pressing ahead with privatisation plans despite recent market volatility, a top treasury official said on Tuesday, with sales that could raise nearly 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion)this year and next.

The government is targeting privatisation proceeds of 0.4 percent of Italian gross domestic product (GDP) this year and 0.5 percent of GDP in 2016, said Fabrizio Pagani, adviser to the economy minister on privatisation.

Based on official Italian government forecasts for GDP this year and next, those targets would be equivalent to 6.5 billion euros of proceeds this year and 8.4 billion in 2016.

The first company to be sold will be the Italian post office, whose initial public offering (IPO) will take place in coming weeks, Pagani told a business conference in Milan.

A successful listing of Poste Italiane will then open the way for the sale of air traffic control operator Enav in the first half of 2016, while the listing of the national railway company is scheduled for the second half of next year, he said.

Anas, the company that manages state highway maintenance, could also be put on the block in the medium term, Pagani said.

The Italian government has been discussing the privatisation of Poste Italiane for several years but resistance from unions and politicians had blocked the sale.

The government headed by reformist Prime Minister Matteo Renzi now seems determined to sell up to 40 percent.

“I don’t see any major risk on the political side ... the unions are supporting the privatisation (of the Poste),” Pagani said, adding that the only thing that could hinder the sale could be “enormous volatility in the market.”

Recent market turmoil stemming from Asia has not changed the Treasury’s plans to start the share sale of Poste Italiane on Oct. 12, according to sources.

So far this year, the Treasury has pocketed 2.2 billion euros from the disposal of a stake in utility company Enel .

Based on the proceeds target of 0.4 percent of GDP in 2015, that indicates the Treasury is expecting to raise more than 4 billion euros from Poste Italiane listing.

“If you believe in the recovery of the Italian economy, then Poste Italiane is a good buy,” Pagani said, adding that the company will pay “good dividends” to its shareholders. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Additional reporting by Luca Trogni and Giulio Piovaccari; editing by David Clarke)