Italy govt to meet to discuss sale of post office stake - govt sources
January 9, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Italy govt to meet to discuss sale of post office stake - govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian government officials will meet on Thursday to discuss the sale of a non-controlling stake in the state-owned post office group to lower the country’s massive debt, government sources said.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s economic advisor, Deputy Industry Minister Antonio Catricala and Poste Italiane Chief Executive Officer Massimo Sarmi are among those who will discuss selling as much as 40 percent of the postal service, sources said.

The aim is to sell a stake of the umbrella group rather than shares in its individual banking or insurance units, the sources said. Italy’s debt, as a percentage of output, is surpassed only by Greece in the European Union.

